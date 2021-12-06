Davenport woman helps keep the Quad Cities warm

A Davenport woman has found a way to pay it forward after she overcame her own personal obstacles.

Luekinna Hodges once dealt with being homeless, a living circumstance she has since left. Now she helps others experiencing homelessness. She started a clothing closet last December from her home and ran a coat drive from her front porch.

It has grown a lot since then with plenty of donations. Hodges now says her entire front room is filled with donations of coats, winter gear and plenty of daily household essentials she has distributed throughout the community.

She says even though the number of people donating is high, the number of people in need is higher. Hodges says the number of homeless people who die from cold temperatures is devasting to her. She hopes to change that number quickly in the Quad Cities.

“Since the pandemic happened, domestic violence is on the rise. So you have a lot of women with children out here and they have no coats, they have nothing,” Hodges said. “I don’t want that for anybody. I don’t care what I went through in life – it’s over. That’s water under the bridge. It’s about moving forward and setting an example,” said Hodges.

In partnership with the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, Kinna’s House of Love LLC set a coat drop-off for 6 p.m. Monday.

Distribution will be 2-6 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities.