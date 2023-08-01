A 22-year-old Davenport woman was in custody Tuesday after police allege she stole 16 times from JCPenney at NorthPark Mall, Davenport.

Kaleya Young faces felony charges of ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity and first-degree theft, court records show.

Kaleya Young (Scott County Jail)

In June, the Davenport Police Criminal Investigations Division: Property Crimes received information alleging Young committed several thefts of clothing from JCPenney, 320 W. Kimberly Road at NorthPark Mall, Davenport, arrest affidavits say.

“The defendant has been positively identified carrying out 16 different thefts from JCPenney from 4/23/23-7/22/23. Total documented lost from JCPenney is $15,936,” police allege in affidavits.

Police allege Young, from 4/23/23 through 7/22/23, entered JCPenney and concealed items and passed all points of sale without paying for any of the items, affidavits say. She “would bring used JCPenney shopping bags in her purse. She would then conceal items in the bag … in her purse and leave the store,” police allege in affidavits.

Police allege she has done this alone and with several other people assisting, affidavits show.

These are documented dates she entered the store and was positively identified in Davenport “carrying out the above mentioned offenses:”

4/23/23 $463

5/8/23 $580

5/13/23 $1,287

5/17/23 $628

6/19/23 $300

6/20/23 $3,417.85

6/22/23 $1,310

6/24/23 $1,002

6/26/23 $850

6/27/23 $941

7/2//23 $1,026.97

7/13/23 $690.98

7/16/23 $172

7/17/23 $641

7/20/23 $1,502

7/22/23 $1,125

The items stolen from the store have been placed for sale on Facebook market place under Young’s name and confirmed to be her, police said.

Young, who was arrested on a warrant, was being held Tuesday on $5,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. She is set for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 10 in Scott County Court.