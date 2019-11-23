Davenport woman reacts to shots fired in her neighborhood

Two women wound up in the hospital after being host in Davenport overnight.

It happened around 2 a.m. Friday morning on West Locust Street.

Police say the women’s injuries are not life-threatening.

One Davenport neighbor, who did not want to be identified, has lived in the area for three years.

“At about 1:54 this morning, I heard a round of gunshots. The first round was about 5 to 10 shots,” she said. “I heard a second round of shots, the same thing, it was about 5 to 10 shots.”

The sound frightened her.

“I was thinking that bullets were going to come flying through my house,” she said.

She said she was glad police were there to help.

“I think the way they handled it last night was very appropriate. I think notifying the neighbors and being able to talk to them builds a relationship with the community.”

She said the area is relatively safe, but lately, she’s seen a rise in crime.

“It’s very scary and I don’t know what’s going on with our community around here it just seems like it’s progressively getting more often and more dangerous.”

Anyone with any information can contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.