Davenport woman recalls watching the shooting happen inside NorthPark Mall

Two people were shot inside of NorthPark Mall this evening. Local Four News was first on the scene. It happened around 5:15. Police say an argument started between two groups of people and then turned to gunfire inside the mall.

One victim was transported to Genesis for treatment of a non life threatening injury. The other victim was treated on scene for minor injuries. Local Four News spoke with a mother of three who witnessed the shooting unfold.

Kristine Martin was inside NorthPark Mall enjoying her evening by eating ice cream with her three young kids. But what started as a peaceful family outing quickly turned chaotic.

“We happened to look over and we hear a noise and we see a gun and a guy got shot and then he took off running and it was pretty scary.”

Martin says it was a hectic scene inside and once the gun shots went off she immediately got her kids to safety to try and calm them down.

“Pretty concerning that it seems like nowadays you can’t go anywhere anymore without something bad happening and you can’t go anywhere with your family anymore.”

Considering the circumstances of what happened, Martin says that her three children seem to be holding up well.

“They’re doing okay. My middle child is going to be a little shaken up. She doesn’t do well with loud noises. So it’s her biggest issue so they’re a little shaken up, but I told them that they’re fine, I have them, nothings gonna happen to them.”

The Davenport Police Department was assisted by the Eldrige Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol. The incident is still under investigation.