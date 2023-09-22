On Sept. 21, 2023, a 23-year-old Davenport woman was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to public court records and evidence, on Sept. 19, 2022, around 11 p.m., Davenport Police were dispatched to a disturbance/shots fired call in the 500 block of West 17th Street. Upon arrival, officers observed a person enter a black Ford Fusion and depart at a high rate of speed, according to a Friday Justice Department release.

An officer attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled at speeds in excess of 75 miles per hour through Davenport neighborhoods until it crashed. The driver then fled on foot. An officer gave chase and eventually apprehended the driver who was then identified as G’Sani Bogan, 22.

A search of Bogan’s vehicle revealed a loaded Smith & Wesson, M&P, .380 caliber semiautomatic pistol. The pistol had been reported stolen from a Rock Island resident, the release said. A shell casing from the scene of the disturbance was identified as having been fired from the pistol.

Bogan had been convicted previously in Scott County of two felony offenses and was serving probationary sentences when this incident occurred. The district court ordered the 41-month sentence to be served consecutively to any terms of imprisonment imposed in the Iowa District Court for Scott County.

Following her prison term, Bogan will serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department.