A Davenport woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to insurance fraud.

Kathryn Hosmer, age 36, was sentenced on May 18 after she pled guilty to three counts of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information, a class D felony, according to a press release from the Iowa Insurance Division. Hosmer was charged after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

Kathryn Hosmer (photo: Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau)

According to the release, the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau began the investigation in October 2022 after they received information showing Hosmer gave false information and fabricated documents in support of five insurance loss claims and received monetary benefits she would not have been entitled to receive otherwise. The investigation revealed that she submitted five invoices from two veterinary clinics to an insurance company to support multiple claims. The invoices were found to have been altered to show a higher invoice amount to try to receive a larger reimbursement than she would have received from the actual loss. Hosmer received $514.05 in additional benefits due to the false statements and fabricated receipts. She was arrested on January 16.



Hosmer received a deferred sentence and was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $1,025 and restitution in the amount of $514.05.



Anyone with information about insurance fraud in Iowa is asked to contact the Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau at (515) 654-6556.






