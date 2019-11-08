Davenport woman struck with a paintball has a long road to recovery

A woman shot by a paintball last week is hopeful that her life will go back to normal.



Last Friday around midnight Shelby Reichard and her boyfriend were in the village of East Davenport when she got hit in the eye.



“I heard the paintball gun go off and it took me a second to realize that it struck me in the face and once the pain and everything hit I dropped to the ground,” said Reichard.



That’s what Reichard remembers from that night that has now changed her life.



“I refuse to walk down the village again after that I know it’s probably just an isolated incident and I shouldn’t be scared but as of right now I don’t feel comfortable walking down there,” said Reichard.



She has been making trips to Iowa City, where a team of doctors have been helping her recover.



“From what I’ve been told there’s some pretty extensive damage to my retina,” said Reichard. “They’re hoping I will regain some of my sight in the eye it won’t be my 20/20 vision, it won’t be back but I think they said the possibility of glasses will correct it.”



Since the incident Reichard has been getting support from her community.



“I think the support from everybody is keeping me positive its just great to see everybody sending there regards asking if I need anything being there for me it’s really great like I said its keeping me positive and happy through all of it,” said Reichard.



If you have any information on the incident you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department.