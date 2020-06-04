Davenport woman wins $10,000 in Iowa Lottery

A Davenport woman won $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Money Ball” scratch game.

Kathryn Smith, 52, won the prize from a winning ticket that was bought by her husband, Scott, at the Casey’s General Store at 1691 West 53rd Street in Davenport. He dropped it off at home before running more errands.

When she scratched off the ticket, she couldn’t believe she had a winning ticket. So she showed it to her son and he assured her it was a winner. She then called her husband to tell him.

“I called him and said, ‘You might want to pull over for this because I’ve got some news for you,'” Smith recalled with a laugh. “‘We just won $10,000!'”

Smith claimed the prize on June 2 at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids. She and her husband already has several plans for the winnings.

“He’s going to build up his plow truck and get some stuff going on it,” she said. “We’re using it on the grandkids, and a couple little things that we wouldn’t normally get.”