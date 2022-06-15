June is a lucky month to be from the Quad Cities when it comes to lottery jackpots. Christine Sanders of Davenport won $50,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Explore Iowa” scratch game on June 2. Then Rran Claussen of Eldridge won $100,000 in their “Supreme” scratch game on June 10. Now Jean Miller of Davenport has won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Power Shot” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Kwik Star, 13888 118th Avenue in Davenport, and claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

