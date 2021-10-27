Davenport woman wins a $50,000 lottery prize

A Davenport woman who lost her voice said she had a hard time telling her friend she’d won a $50,000 lottery prize.

“I was just kind of screaming the best I could,” Britauna Wolf said on Monday as she claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office, according to an Iowa Lottery release on Wednesday. “My friend couldn’t really understand what I was saying. Basically, all I got out was, ‘Money! Lots of money!’”

Wolf, who just turned 30, won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Holiday Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her ticket at Kwik Star, 2050 E. 53rd St. in Davenport, and scratched the ticket that night at her friend’s house.

“As I was scratching, I got more and more words,” she recalled in the release. “I’m like, ‘OK, this is going to be a pretty good one.’ Then I was like, ‘Ooh, I might’ve even hit $5,000!’”

But it wasn’t until she counted up 10 completed words that she realized she’d reached the game’s top prize level.

“You always play and assume you’ll never actually hit big, and maybe even kind of wonder, ‘Do people actually win?’” she said. “And now that it’s happened, it’s just very surreal.”

She told some close friends as well as colleagues at the senior living facility where she works about the win, but no one believed her until she showed proof.

Wolf said she plans to put her winnings toward a down payment on a new home. The $50,000 Holiday Crossword is a $5 scratch game that features 13 top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.34.

Players can enter nonwinning holiday scratch tickets into the lottery’s Warehouse Dash Play It Again promotion from now through 9:59 a.m. on Jan. 4. The promotion will award $200,000 in cash prizes, including a $100,000 grand prize, and four trips to Chicago for a 90-second Warehouse Dash shopping spree. For rules and complete details, visit ialottery.com.