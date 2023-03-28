It’s been a while since the Quad Cities has had a big lottery winner, but it looks like our luck is changing.

Stephanie Holt of Davenport won a jackpot prize of $59,141 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Super 7s Progressive” InstaPlay game. She bought her winning ticket at The Liquor Stop, 211 W. 53rd Street in Davenport and claimed her prize on Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.

(courtesy Iowa Lottery)

The “Super 7s” jackpot starts at $50,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.

InstaPlay tickets combine features from instant-scratch and lotto games. They’re called “scratchless” because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to discover what prize has been won. InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal, meaning stores don’t have to have supplies of tickets printed in advance.

InstaPlay game prices range from $1 to $30. For more information, click here.