Davenport work release inmate fails to return to residential corrections facility

Corionte Crishawn Williams, convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other crimes in Scott County, failed to return to the Davenport Residential Corrections Facility as required Thursday, Nov. 18, according to Iowa Department of Corrections.

Williams is a 23-year-old Black male, height 5’9″, and weighs 183 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on August 17, 2021. Persons with information on Williams’ whereabouts should contact local police.

For more information on the state’s work release program, please see Iowa Code 904.901-904.910.