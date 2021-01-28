Davenport yoga instructor creates virtual recess sessions for kids

As kids spend more time at home with remote learning, one Davenport man is hosting virtual recess sessions with students in the area.

Aaron Howard is a certified yoga instructor who hosted his Kindness Tour in local schools to promote physical fitness and self care until it was stopped by the pandemic. He then launched his Get MORE (Motivational Online Recess Education) Learning initiative from his computer screen.

Experts say kids are spending more time on their screens and less time exercising and socializing due to the pandemic

“Now kids are expected to stay around the house or in the house away from other kids. Which is a little bit more difficult for kids when you know, they have all of this energy and they want to explore,” he said.

When COVID-19 canceled classes he knew it was still important to spread his message

“We wanted to still engage with the children and give them meaningful ways of dealing with their emotional, mental and physical stress,” he said.

Stressors caused by isolation have some students struggling, he said.

“We need to help our children cope with these things. The kids are our future, so we need to invest in them,” Howard said.

The sessions include dancing, yoga and mindfulness and local girl scout leaders said it’s a way to check in with their members during a time where their meetings are fully virtual.

“When we are thinking about these things during the shutdown time, how can they still stay motivated to be a go getter?” Girl Scout 1689 Troop leader Marisa Cantu said.

Troop leader Maria King said it helps them socialize during an isolated time.

“They already have a division, you know, being separated from their friends at school, so we just try to make sure our troop stays together,” she said.

To learn more about the Get MORE learning sessions, click the link here. To visit Howard Health Quarters’ website, click the link here.