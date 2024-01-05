Eide Bailly LLP has released its comprehensive audit report on the financial status of the City of Davenport for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023., according to a news release.

The release says findings underscore the city’s strong financial position, with notable highlights detailed below:

Financial highlights include the city’s revenues totaled $247,926,024 for the year that ended June 30, 2023, a 9 percent increase from 2022. Expenses for the year that ended June 30, 2023 totaled $200,944,990, an 8 percent increase from the prior year.

AUDIT FINDINGS

Eide Bailly LLP did not report any findings related to the financial statements, according to the release. “The City Council has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the City’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the ‘watchful and responsible care’ a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity,” the release says.

“The positive financial outcomes emphasize our commitment to strong fiscal management. Our budget priorities do and will continue to reflect what our citizens ask of us. We are dedicated to providing transparent and responsible governance, ensuring the continued prosperity of the City of Davenport,” said Mayor Mike Matson.

A copy of the audit report is available for review at City Hall and on the Auditor of State’s website here.