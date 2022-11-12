Iowa American Water issued a boil advisory for customers in West Davenport and Blue Grass due to two water main breaks.

One water main break is located at West Central Park Avenue and Elsie. The other is located at Locust and Jebens Streets.

Crews are making emergency repairs at both locations.

Customers impacted are on North and South Lincoln Road north to West Kimberly Road and south to West River Drive in Davenport and west to the City of Blue Grass.

Iowa American Water issued a boil advisory as a precaution and has notified the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Approximately 8,000 customers are impacted by this emergency repair work.

Affected customers should have been notified by phone, email or text message.

“This advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 24 hours,” the message, provided to Local 4 by a customer, said. “Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for five minutes. Water is okay for bathing washing and other common uses.”

The precautionary boil advisory will remain in effect until water quality tests can confirm the water meets all state and federal water quality guidelines. Customers will be notified when the precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted.