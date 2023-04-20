As the potential for flooding increases, flood walls will be installed along some heavily-traveled areas.

The City of Davenport has released its current plans to combat flooding along certain streets.

Sand and sandbags are available to those impacted at river levels to 20 feet. Click here for details.

River Dr. in Davenport will be closed between Iowa and Perry Streets beginning Friday, April 21, to install temporary flood barriers. Once the barriers are up, parking will not be permitted on side streets between Iowa and Perry, between River Dr. and 2nd St. The riverfront parking lot will also be inaccessible. As an alternative, free parking will be available at the Harrison St. Parking Ramp.

River Dr. will be closed at Marquette beginning April 21.

Rain events may necessitate lane restrictions along River Dr., due to issues with the storm system draining water at higher river levels. The Federal area and areas adjacent to Marquette on either side may be affected by this.

S. Concord is closed between River Dr. and Wapello. Watch for this closure to extend to Utah by the end of the week.

Beiderbecke will become covered with water and close some time over the weekend.

