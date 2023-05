Fire crews are battling a blaze in the 1500 block of W. 3rd St. near Sturdevant St. in Davenport.

Residential fire in the 1500 block of W. 3rd St., Davenport. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

According to reports, a fire in a home spread and caught a neighboring house on fire.

