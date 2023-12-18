Davenport firefighters remained on the scene of a house fire Monday night.

Flames showed from the second story of a home on the 2200 block of West 4th Street, Davenport, shortly before 7 p.m. Fire and police crews blocked off the area and diverted traffic.

Davenport firefighters battled a blaze Monday night on West 4th Street. (photo by Linda Cook)

The smell of smoke hung in the air for several blocks.

Smoke billows from the second story of a home on West Fourth Street, Davenport, while firefighters battle the blaze. (photo by Linda Cook)

We do not know what caused the fire or whether anyone was home when it started. Our Quad Cities News will stay in touch with emergency responders to provide details when they become available.