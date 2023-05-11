The City of Davenport announced it will celebrate Military Appreciation Week May 14-20.

Throughout the week, the City of Davenport, businesses and organizations will offer perks to active members of the military, veterans and their families. According to a release:

The City of Davenport will provide free green fees at its three golf courses, Emeis, Duck Creek, and Red Hawk.

CitiBus offers free rides to Veterans year-round with proof of a VA card or state-issued ID that includes the Veteran stamp.

their families. During the week of Military Appreciation Week, the Figge has two events and three exhibitions on display as part of their permanent collection galleries. For more information, click here. The Quad Cities River Bandits will offer $2 bleacher seat tickets to active-duty military, National Guard, veterans, reservists and their immediate families for the Sunday, May 14, 1:00 p.m. home game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Quad Cities River Bandits also provide free tickets to military families for each game through the United Service Organizations (USO) as part of the Lane Evans Patriot Seats. For information regarding the Lane Evans Patriot Seat Program, contact Dan Straney.

“Davenport is a proud supporter of military members, families, and veterans,” Mayor Mike

Matson said. “We are thankful for their service to our country, and Military Appreciation Week is

one way we can show our support and appreciation.”

For more information, click here.