The Davenport Public Library announced its Downtown Davenport location will not be open.

Due to its proximity to the apartment building collapse at 324 Main St. and for the safety of the community, the Main St. branch is closed until further notice. This also includes the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center and any programs normally scheduled for the location.

Patrons are reminded that the Fairmount and Eastern locations will remain open for normal hours:

Davenport Public Library Fairmount Branch

3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport

Hours:

Monday – 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday – 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday – 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday – 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday – 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday – 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday – CLOSED

The drive-thru window will remain open during normal operating hours.

Davenport Public Library Eastern Branch

6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport

Hours:

Monday – 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday – 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday – 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday – 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday – 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday – 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday – CLOSED

Curbside – call (563) 505-8589:

Monday & Wednesday – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday – 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday – 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information on locations, time and services, click here.