As Independence Day quickly approaches, the City of Davenport issued reminders for legal and safe usage of fireworks in celebrations.

Consumer fireworks may only be used in Davenport the following times:

  • July 3 (5:00-10:00 p.m.)
  • July 4 (5:00-10:00 p.m.)
  • December 31 (10:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. on January 1)

Consumer fireworks include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Aerial shell kits and reloadable tubes
  • Chasers
  • Helicopter and aerial spinners
  • Firecrackers
  • Mine and shell devices
  • Missile-type rockets
  • Roman candles
  • Sky rockets and bottle rockets

Safety tips:

  • Never let children play with or ignite fireworks
  • Have a garden hose or bucket of water available in case a firework doesn’t ignite
  • Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Lead by example and have a responsible adult in charge
  • Know the proper dates and times to discharge fireworks
  • Only buy legal fireworks
  • Aim the fireworks away from flammable material and people; do not use them inside
  • Never extend body parts over the device
  • Never relight a ‘dud’ firework
  • Do not light off on public property – schools, parks, streets, etc.

The City of Davenport also issued the following reminders:

  • Sparklers burn at a temperature of 1200 degrees Fahrenheit and account for roughly ¼ of emergency room firework injuries.
  • It is illegal to discharge consumer fireworks on public property or in parks and streets.
  • Individuals are responsible for any damages caused by the use of fireworks.

Residents are reminded they can celebrate safely at Red, White and Boom on the Riverfront on Monday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

For more firework information, click here.