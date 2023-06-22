As Independence Day quickly approaches, the City of Davenport issued reminders for legal and safe usage of fireworks in celebrations.
Consumer fireworks may only be used in Davenport the following times:
- July 3 (5:00-10:00 p.m.)
- July 4 (5:00-10:00 p.m.)
- December 31 (10:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. on January 1)
Consumer fireworks include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Aerial shell kits and reloadable tubes
- Chasers
- Helicopter and aerial spinners
- Firecrackers
- Mine and shell devices
- Missile-type rockets
- Roman candles
- Sky rockets and bottle rockets
Safety tips:
- Never let children play with or ignite fireworks
- Have a garden hose or bucket of water available in case a firework doesn’t ignite
- Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Lead by example and have a responsible adult in charge
- Know the proper dates and times to discharge fireworks
- Only buy legal fireworks
- Aim the fireworks away from flammable material and people; do not use them inside
- Never extend body parts over the device
- Never relight a ‘dud’ firework
- Do not light off on public property – schools, parks, streets, etc.
The City of Davenport also issued the following reminders:
- Sparklers burn at a temperature of 1200 degrees Fahrenheit and account for roughly ¼ of emergency room firework injuries.
- It is illegal to discharge consumer fireworks on public property or in parks and streets.
- Individuals are responsible for any damages caused by the use of fireworks.
Residents are reminded they can celebrate safely at Red, White and Boom on the Riverfront on Monday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here.
For more firework information, click here.