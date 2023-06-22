As Independence Day quickly approaches, the City of Davenport issued reminders for legal and safe usage of fireworks in celebrations.

Consumer fireworks may only be used in Davenport the following times:

July 3 (5:00-10:00 p.m.)

July 4 (5:00-10:00 p.m.)

December 31 (10:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. on January 1)

Consumer fireworks include, but are not limited to, the following:

Aerial shell kits and reloadable tubes

Chasers

Helicopter and aerial spinners

Firecrackers

Mine and shell devices

Missile-type rockets

Roman candles

Sky rockets and bottle rockets

Safety tips:

Never let children play with or ignite fireworks

Have a garden hose or bucket of water available in case a firework doesn’t ignite

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Lead by example and have a responsible adult in charge

Know the proper dates and times to discharge fireworks

Only buy legal fireworks

Aim the fireworks away from flammable material and people; do not use them inside

Never extend body parts over the device

Never relight a ‘dud’ firework

Do not light off on public property – schools, parks, streets, etc.

The City of Davenport also issued the following reminders:

Sparklers burn at a temperature of 1200 degrees Fahrenheit and account for roughly ¼ of emergency room firework injuries.

It is illegal to discharge consumer fireworks on public property or in parks and streets.

Individuals are responsible for any damages caused by the use of fireworks.

Residents are reminded they can celebrate safely at Red, White and Boom on the Riverfront on Monday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

For more firework information, click here.