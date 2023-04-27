The City of Davenport has announced the city’s nine miles of riverfront recreation trails have been closed due to flooding.

In an update on its Facebook page, Davenport advised the trails, under the jurisdiction of Davenport Parks and Recreation, were closed as the Mississippi River continues to rise, with the crest predicted for Monday, May 1.

The City of Davenport also reminds citizens to refrain from walking, wading or swimming through floodwater. For more information and to stay updated, click here.