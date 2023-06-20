The German American Heritage Center & Museum in Davenport is featuring new exhibits, but they’re highlighting cultures you wouldn’t expect to encounter at the center.

‘Todos Somos Luchadores Inmigrantes – We Are All Immigrant Warriors‘ is a collaboration between the German American Heritage Center & Museum and artist Miriam Alarcón Avila through her project ‘Immigrant Luchadores.’ The exhibition connects German and Latino immigrants who have moved and established themselves as immigrants in the United States. ‘Todos Somos Luchadores Inmigrantes – We Are All Immigrant Warriors’ was previously featured at Western Illinois University’s Quad Cities campus.

‘Todos Somos Luchadores Inmigrantes – We Are All Immigrant Warriors’ (German American Heritage Center & Museum)

‘Los Desconocidos: The Migrant Quilt Project‘ helps tell the stories of migrants who have died seeking refuge in the United States. A collaboration between artists, quilt makers and activists, the quilts are intended to encourage compassion and inspire support for humane changes in border policies. The exhibition is on loan from the Arizona Historical Society and will travel to five locations around the state of Iowa in 2023 and 2024.

‘Los Desconocidos: The Migrant Quilt Project’ (German American Heritage Center & Museum)

The German American Heritage Center & Museum, located at 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sundays 12:00-4:00 p.m. For more information on exhibits, click here.