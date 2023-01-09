The Davenport Police Department announced three new officers will be sworn in at the Davenport City Council Meeting on January 11.

According to a release, Mayor Mike Matson will swear-in the following Davenport Police Officers:

Officer Alexander Dunagan (photo: Davenport Police Department)

Alexander Dunagan was born in Des Moines. He graduated from Des Moines East High School in 2014. In 2015, he moved to Davenport to attend Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. Dunagan enjoys traveling and playing sports.

Officer Ian-Anthony Johnson (photo: Davenport Police Department)

Ian-Anthony Johnson was born in Boulder, CO. He grew up in East Moline and graduated from United Township High School in 2017, where he swam competitively and played in the symphonic band. He studied Law Enforcement at Western Illinois University for three years and was a short distance sprinter in college. Johnson enjoys writing and performing music and rock climbing.

Officer Emmanuel Lopez (photo: Davenport Police Department)

Emmanuel Lopez was born in Iowa City and grew up in West Liberty. He moved to Arlington, Texas in 2013 and graduated from Arlington High school in 2017, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Coe College, where he also played football. Lopez enjoys physical fitness, golfing and watching sports on TV.

The Davenport City Council Meeting is Wednesday, January 11, 5:30 p.m. at Davenport City Hall’s Council Chambers, located at 226 W. 4th St., Davenport.



