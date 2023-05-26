No injuries were reported for residents or emergency crew in a Davenport home fire.

On Thursday, May 25 at approximately 3:01 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 3700 Block of N. Fairmount St. The 911 caller reported seeing dark smoke coming from the door of the home. The first unit on scene reported the structure was a small, single wide, mobile home with visible smoke. Crews made an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the fire, and a primary search was conducted to check for victims. The fire was under control in approximately 10 minutes, and no victims found, as the residents were away from the home at the time of the incident.

The Davenport Fire Department responded with five apparatus and two command vehicles for a total response of 17 personnel. Crews remained on scene for about an hour to check for hidden fire and perform an investigation. The living room sustained heavy fire damage, while the rest of the home had moderate smoke and water damage.

Red Cross assisted one occupant of the home. MidAmerican Energy assisted with controlling of utilities. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.