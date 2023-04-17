The Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant residence just past midnight.

On Monday, April 17, at approximately 12:55 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded

to a reported fire in the 1100 Block of E. 13th St. in Davenport. Six apparatus and one command vehicle responded for a total of 19 personnel. The first crew on scene discovered advised heavy fire showing from all sides of the residence. Fire crews on scene used the ladder truck and handlines to extinguish the building and protect neighboring homes.

Crews remained on scene to fully extinguish the residence, and MidAmerican Energy assisted with controlling of utilities. No injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and any additional information related to this incident will be released by the Fire Marshal.