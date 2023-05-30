Pets are being rescued from The Davenport apartment building on Main St. in Davenport. The building experienced a partial collapse on May 28.

Pets being rescued from The Davenport apartment building at 423 Main St. in Davenport. The building experienced a partial collapse on May 28. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 has a crew on scene, and they saw at least one cat carrier being brought down and others already on the sidewalk. Firefighters are entering the building via bucket ladder and rescuing pets from inside. Protesters are gathered in front of the library alternating between cheering on the pet rescuers and chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

Pets being rescued from The Davenport apartment building at 423 Main St. in Davenport. The building experienced a partial collapse on May 28. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

We will keep you updated as we learn more.