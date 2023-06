As expected, a protest is underway at Davenport’s City Hall, following the partial collapse of an apartment building and the recovery of three victims’ bodies from the rubble.

Protestors in front of Davenport’s City Hall prior to a Committee of the Whole meeting June 7. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

The City of Davenport is scheduled to hold a Committee of the Whole meeting at City Hall, located at 226 W. 4th St. in the Council Chambers Wednesday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m. An agenda for the meeting can be downloaded here.

The Davenport apartment building, located at 324 Main St., Davenport, sustained a partial building collapse May 28, 2023. (Brian Weckerly, OurQuadCities.com)

The City of Davenport has confirmed the bodies of (clockwise, from upper left) Branden Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien were recovered at the site of the partially collapsed building in Davenport. (City of Davenport)

