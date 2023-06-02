The American Red Cross is hosting a Multi-Agency Resource Center for residents displaced by the partial building collapse at 324 Main St.

The Red Cross and partners will be providing resources and assistance to victims Saturday, June 3 at the Downtown Davenport Bitner YMCA. City of Davenport staff will be present to assist with the intake process of the financial assistance.

In addition to the American Red Cross, the following organizations will have representatives available:

• Alliance of Therapy Dogs

• Center for Active Seniors, Inc.

• City of Davenport – Community and Economic Development

• Community Action of Eastern Iowa

• Community Health Care, Inc.

• Congregation of the Humility of Mary

• Davenport Public Library

• Family Resources, Inc.

• Humane Society of Scott County

• Iowa Department of Health and Human Services

• Iowa Department of Transportation – Motor Vehicle Division

• Iowa Division of Insurance

• Iowa Legal Aid

• Kinna’s House of Love

• Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship

• Project NOW, Inc.

• Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network

• Quad Cities Open Network

• River Bend Food Bank

• The Salvation Army

• UnityPoint/Scott County Health

• U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

• U.S. Postal Service

• Vera French Community Mental Health Center

The Multi-Agency Resource Center is Saturday, June 3, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Downtown Davenport Bitner YMCA, located at 630 E. 4th St., Davenport. Those attending should bring proof of address and photo ID if available. For questions, call (571) 562-1254.