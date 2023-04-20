You can join over 400 esports players in a quest to rise above the rest!

St. Ambrose Esports is hosting a national-level esports tournament April 28-29 at the Putnam Museum in Davenport. Honeypot is a family-friendly fighting game tournament that includes games like as Smash Ultimate, Melee and Tekken 7, and it has quickly grown from a regional event to one featuring participants and competitors from more than 15 states. Additionally, Honeypot participants can interact and engage with vendors and admission to The Putnam’s exhibits.

“I want to use this event to promote what the Quad Cities has to offer and I’m excited to organize an event that brings this many people here,” lead event organizer Albert Rassavong said. “Our goal is to provide a platform for not only the players to show off their skills, but also the community. We hope everyone can come together and celebrate the games we love.”

“St. Ambrose University’s Esports program continues to be innovative in the space of hosting quality events,” Joan Kranovich, Vice President of Business Growth & Director, Sports QC, said. “They are a leader in Esports and drive positive economic value to the Quad Cities with events like the Honeypot: The Honey Heist.” Through education, disciplined competition and professional development, the mission of St. Ambrose Esports is to help create an inclusive community that fosters the growth of young esports professionals. For more information on the program, click here.

Honeypot 5: The Honey Heist is April 28-29 at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, located at 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. To register, or for more information, click here.