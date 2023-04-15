Where can you find superheroes, princesses, Jedi, monsters, aliens and more, all living in harmony while sharing what they love? You need to look no further than the Quad Cities Comic Con!

Hundreds of comic book, movie, television and anime fans journeyed to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds April 15 for the Quad Cities Comic Con, presented by Mighty Con, taking it all in as vendors were offering everything from collectibles and memorabilia to original artwork and creations. Attendees took the opportunity to meet celebrity guests and talk about their favorite franchises with like-minded fans.

The Quad Cities Comic Con will run again April 16 at the fairgrounds until 5:00 p.m. Bring out the whole family, and attendees can dress up as their favorite characters. Parking is free for the event, and kids 12 and under can attend for no charge with an adult.

For more information, click here.