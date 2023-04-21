The St. Ambrose University Sustainability Committee and Green Life Club invites you to celebrate Earth Day April 21!

This year’s Earth Day Fair will feature more than 30 educational and vendor tables, tree-wrapping with Living Lands and Waters, food, music and other Earth-related activities, including the kick-off of a solar panel fundraiser. The Pie Your Professor fundraiser will begin at 2:00 p.m. to fund the Litterpalooza community clean-up competition on April 30.

Participating community partners and vendors will also include the following:

Diocese of Davenport

Niabi Zoo

NAACP Enviro Climate Justice

Partners of Scott County Watersheds

Waste Commission of Scott County

QC Botanical Center

Progressive Action for the Common Good

Iowa Waste Exchange

Sisters of St. Benedict

Rock Island Congregation of the Humility of Mary

Quad Cities’ Citizens’ Climate Lobby

The St. Ambrose 3rd Annual Earth Day Fair is Friday, April 21, 12:00-3:00 p.m. at Rogalski Center Patio, located at 2100 N. Ripley St., Davenport. For more information, click here.