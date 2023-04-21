The St. Ambrose University Sustainability Committee and Green Life Club invites you to celebrate Earth Day April 21!
This year’s Earth Day Fair will feature more than 30 educational and vendor tables, tree-wrapping with Living Lands and Waters, food, music and other Earth-related activities, including the kick-off of a solar panel fundraiser. The Pie Your Professor fundraiser will begin at 2:00 p.m. to fund the Litterpalooza community clean-up competition on April 30.
Participating community partners and vendors will also include the following:
- Diocese of Davenport
- Niabi Zoo
- NAACP Enviro Climate Justice
- Partners of Scott County Watersheds
- Waste Commission of Scott County
- QC Botanical Center
- Progressive Action for the Common Good
- Iowa Waste Exchange
- Sisters of St. Benedict
- Rock Island Congregation of the Humility of Mary
- Quad Cities’ Citizens’ Climate Lobby
The St. Ambrose 3rd Annual Earth Day Fair is Friday, April 21, 12:00-3:00 p.m. at Rogalski Center Patio, located at 2100 N. Ripley St., Davenport. For more information, click here.