The American Red Cross of the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois announced it is providing immediate assistance to residents impacted by the building collapse in Davenport and to those impacted by the evacuation order.

A shelter has been set up at CASI (Center for Active Seniors), located at 1035 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport. Services for those impacted include shelter, meals, access to phone-charging stations, health and mental health services and one-on-one support. Pets are welcome, but residents with pets need to bring a pet carrier, food and other necessary pet supplies if possible.

Red Cross volunteers, the Davenport Fire Department, area community members and other organizations are assessing the situation and are working to understand the number of residents that have been displaced. If you or a loved one need support, shelter or other resources, contact the Red Cross Disaster support line for 24/7 support at 1-800-Red-Cross (733-2767).