Individuals and businesses who were victims of and affected by the partial building collapse in Davenport may now receive assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Renters of The Davenport apartment building can apply for up to $40,000 in loans to replace their property that was destroyed in the collapse. Additionally, the SBA is offering businesses in and around the building up to $2,000,000 in loans for physical property damages and economic damages due to the forced closure after the collapse.

The Davenport apartment building, located at 324 Main St., Davenport, sustained a partial building collapse May 28, 2023. (OurQuadCities.com)

Renters or businesses affected by the collapse can apply for a loan online or in person at the Lincoln Community Center, located at 318 E. 7th St., Davenport. The SBA will be available for applications Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. in room 107.

