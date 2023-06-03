The City of Davenport has reported further efforts to search through the remains of the collapsed Davenport apartment building.

According to a release, crews on site began removing pieces of the building to control falling hazards overnight to support the recovery efforts of first responders on scene. Additionally, the City of Davenport has issued the following alerts regarding logistical changes taking place at the site of 324 Main St.:

The fence securing the site is subject to movement based upon movement of equipment needed on the site. A notice to all drone operators, the FAA has implemented a temporary flight restriction (TFR) within a mile radius of 324 Main St. Drone operations is prohibited and impedes recovery efforts. Traveling public should avoid downtown as traffic patterns are likely to shift on short notice. City of Davenport

According to a release, Iowa Task Force 1 was mobilized this past week through Davenport’s Incident Command Team to provide assistance through the Iowa Department of Homeland Security for an urban search and rescue team. Total personnel on-site is approximately 45. That search was completed before sundown June 1, which has allowed teams to move to the next phase, shoring and securing the building for controlled recovery.

Iowa Task Force 1 has installed shoring on the exterior walls, and efforts to provide search and recovery capabilities continue. Iowa Task Force 1 will remain on-site until further notice.