UPDATE: Police in Davenport say three bodies have been recovered and no other people are thought to be missing.

The bodies of Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien have now been removed from the site of a partially collapsed apartment building in Davenport.

Officials said Colvin was found on Saturday, Hitchcock on Sunday and Prien early Monday.

EARLIER UPDATE: The City of Davenport is hosting a press conference Monday, June 5 in the Davenport Police Department Community Room to provide further incident updates regarding the building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport.