UPDATE: A woman killed in a crash Wednesday night has been identified.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and High Street.

Alecia M. Garcia, 24, of Davenport, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was found trapped in the truck and transported to a local hospital. His condition was not released.

EARLIER UPDATE

We are working to get more details for you this morning on a serious car crash in Davenport on Wednesday night.

Our Local 4 News crew saw someone on the ground and another person being taken away by ambulance.

There was some debris scattered throughout the street. Some homes in the area have damage to their front yards.

We’ll be checking with davenport police today for any new information about this crash.