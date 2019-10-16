Davenport’s 2019 Band Spectacular features University of Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band

Earlier tonight, the University of Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band performed alongside the Davenport Community School District’s high school and intermediate bands at the 2019 Band Spectacular.

The event kicked off around 7 p.m. at Brady Street Stadium and was held to increase awareness about the Davenport Community School District’s music programs, promote involvement in music programs among Davenport Community School District’s youth and make students aware of band involvement opportunities after high school.

The Davenport Community School District invited the University of Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band to present their pregame and halftime shows, as well as play in the stands between field shows presented by West, North and Central High Schools.

Each Davenport high school presented their IHSMA State Marching Band Contest shows.

The Smart, Sudlow, Walcott, Williams and Wood Intermediate Bands then took over the field by performing three selections as one 300+ piece ensemble.

For the grand finale, the Hawkeye Marching Band and three high school bands joined the intermediate bands on the field to close the show with a medley of “You’re A Grand Old Flag” and “America, The Beautiful.”