Davenport’s Annual Cinco de Mayo race will be a virtual- only race

Davenport’s Annual Cinco de Mayo race will have a new twist because of the coronavirus outbreak.



Ganzo’s Restaurant isn’t canceling it, they decided to turn it into a virtual- only race.



Everyone who does it will still get a t-shirt and medal.



“Do it on your own, when you’re done you’ll submit to us your time, your finishing time and then we record that and you can see how fared against other people but you did it on your own at your own pace on your own time your own course,” said Joe Moreno, Race Director.

All of the money raised will go to the Quad City Autism Center.

You can still sign up for the race by registering early or waiting until May 5th.