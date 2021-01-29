Davenport’s credit rating reaffirmed

The City of Davenport’s credit rating AA (S&P Global) has been reaffirmed for the upcoming 2021A refunding.

The rating demonstrates the city’s bonds are judged to be of high quality and remain a very low credit risk for investors, a news release says. Positive credit ratings result in lower borrowing costs and increase Davenport’s ability to save money on financing, resulting in more available funds to spend directly on capital projects such as street improvements.

“Davenport’s strong management continues to outperform its budget through…conservative budgeting practices, supported by prudent policies,” said a report from S&P Global. S&P Global Ratings assigned a stable outlook for Davenport as a result of the city’s ability to successfully maintain strong finances as well as compliance with its reserve and liquidity policies.

“We expect Davenport’s budgetary flexibility and liquidity will remain very strong and its strong management will continue,” noted S&P Global. “The trend of positive general fund results is primarily the result of strong property tax collection, growing revenue sources, and expenditures management across the board.”

At the Feb. 10 City Council meeting, staff will update the council on the results of the 2021A refunding.