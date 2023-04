The City of Davenport’s credit rating was upgraded from Aa3 to Aa2 (Moody’s) and the credit rating of AA (S&P) was reaffirmed for the upcoming 2023A bond issuance. These financial indicators are useful for assessing the city’s financial position, according to a news release.

The ratings signify that the city’s capacity to meet its financial commitment on bond obligations is very strong. Positive credit ratings generally result in lower borrowing costs and increases Davenport’s ability to save money on financing, resulting in more available funds to spend directly on capital projects such as street improvements, the release says.

(davenportiowa.com)

“The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Davenport will maintain balanced financial

operations and very strong reserves that remain aligned with its fund balance policy through the

two – year outlook horizon,” said S&P Global. “The issuer rating was upgraded to Aa2 because the city has strong financial operations that have resulted in steadily improved available fund balance and cash” and “the city has ample revenueraising flexibility, including an unlimited ability to levy retirement benefits, and large restricted reserves for essential purposes such as road repair, capital projects, and debt service,” noted Moody’s.

S&P Global Ratings assigned a stable outlook for Davenport as a result of the city’s ability to

successfully maintain very strong finances, and the city’s compliance with its reserve and

liquidity policies. These ratings demonstrate that Davenport has a very strong capacity to meet

its financial obligations, the release says.

At the April 12, 2023 City Council meeting, staff will update the City Council on the results of the

2023A bond sale.