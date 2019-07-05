Davenport’s flood task force members announced

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch announced the members of a community-centered task force on Friday.

The task force will assist in planning the future of Davenport’s riverfront and flood protection measures.

It is comprised of 22 members, from residents, business owners and elected officials to developers, river experts and weather specialists.

The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Davenport Police Department Community Room located at 416 Harrison Street.

The next two meetings have also been scheduled for July 23 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and August 6 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the same location.

During the first meeting, the task force will “review the current flood response plan, identify, review and prioritize what is collaboratively flood protected and discuss how to define what shared responsibility looks like.”

All meetings of the Flood Task Force are open to the public.

Here is the list of members:

Tim Baldwin, Property & Business Owner, Front Street Brewery

Ken Beck, Supervisor, Scott County Board of Supervisors

Jessica Brooks, Service Hydrologist, NOAA / National Weather Service

Dan Bush, Property & Business Owner, Downtown Davenport Business Coalition

Dave Donovan, Director, Emergency Management Agency

Rick Dunn, 1st Ward Alderman, City of Davenport

Joe Erenberger, President, Y&J Properties

John Frueh, Resident Chairman, Historic Preservation Commission

Kyle Gripp, Alderman At Large, City of Davenport

Kelli Grubbs, Downtown Business Owner, Victory Companies (Paradigm); Commissioner, Riverfront Improvement Commission

Dave Heller, President/ CEO, Main Street Baseball, LLC

Austin Henry, Electric Operations Manager, MidAmerican Energy

Shonnie Holmes, Homeowner & Resident

Ralph Kelly, Property Owner; Board Member, People Uniting Neighborhoods & Churches

Greg Lundgren, Developer, Ryan Companies

Michelle Magyar, President, Mid-American Glass

Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward Alderman, City of Davenport

Paul Rumler, President/CEO, QC Chamber

Mike Ryan, Resident; Board Member, Nahant Marsh

Colonel Steve Sattinger, Commander & District Engineer, Corps of Engineers (Rock Island District)

Fred Smith (Facilitator), President & Managing Partner, Spirit Partners

Kathy Wine, Executive Director, River Action

Ray Wolf, Science and Operations Officer, NOAA / National Weather Service