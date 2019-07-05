Davenport’s flood task force members announced

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch announced the members of a community-centered task force on Friday.
The task force will assist in planning the future of Davenport’s riverfront and flood protection measures.
It is comprised of 22 members, from residents, business owners and elected officials to developers, river experts and weather specialists.
The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Davenport Police Department Community Room located at 416 Harrison Street.
The next two meetings have also been scheduled for July 23 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and August 6 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the same location.
During the first meeting, the task force will “review the current flood response plan, identify, review and prioritize what is collaboratively flood protected and discuss how to define what shared responsibility looks like.”
All meetings of the Flood Task Force are open to the public.
Here is the list of members:
Tim Baldwin, Property & Business Owner, Front Street Brewery
Ken Beck, Supervisor, Scott County Board of Supervisors
Jessica Brooks, Service Hydrologist, NOAA / National Weather Service
Dan Bush, Property & Business Owner, Downtown Davenport Business Coalition
Dave Donovan, Director, Emergency Management Agency
Rick Dunn, 1st Ward Alderman, City of Davenport
Joe Erenberger, President, Y&J Properties
John Frueh, Resident Chairman, Historic Preservation Commission
Kyle Gripp, Alderman At Large, City of Davenport
Kelli Grubbs, Downtown Business Owner, Victory Companies (Paradigm); Commissioner, Riverfront Improvement Commission
Dave Heller, President/ CEO, Main Street Baseball, LLC
Austin Henry, Electric Operations Manager, MidAmerican Energy
Shonnie Holmes, Homeowner & Resident
Ralph Kelly, Property Owner; Board Member, People Uniting Neighborhoods & Churches
Greg Lundgren, Developer, Ryan Companies
Michelle Magyar, President, Mid-American Glass
Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward Alderman, City of Davenport
Paul Rumler, President/CEO, QC Chamber
Mike Ryan, Resident; Board Member, Nahant Marsh
Colonel Steve Sattinger, Commander & District Engineer, Corps of Engineers (Rock Island District)
Fred Smith (Facilitator), President & Managing Partner, Spirit Partners
Kathy Wine, Executive Director, River Action
Ray Wolf, Science and Operations Officer, NOAA / National Weather Service