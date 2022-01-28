Michele Darland is announcing her intention to run for Scott County Recorder.

Davenport resident and active community volunteer, Darland is announcing today (Friday) at 4 p.m. at The Current Iowa hotel in downtown Davenport her plan to run for Scott County Recorder.

“The Recorder’s office processes and maintains all of the life events for the people of Scott County,” she said in a Friday release. “We owe it to them to have these records processed efficiently and in a timely fashion. Marriage licenses, birth and death certificates, the purchase of a home – it’s all so important and I promise to do everything in my power to be a positive asset and to lead by example in the Recorder’s office.”

Darland’s experience both in the for-profit and non-profit world give her a unique perspective to team management, the release says.

She has served on several boards and has volunteered her time over the past 10 years to several organizations such as The Child Abuse Council (now called EveryChild), Ballet Quad Cities, Quad City Arts, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, Big Brother/Big Sister, Dress for Success, Living Proof Exhibit, Military Affairs Council for the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, NormaLeah Cancer Initiative, Scott County American Cancer Society, Putnam Museum and Science Center, and the Junior League of the Quad Cities.

Darland is currently president of the Association for Fundraising Professionals Quad Cities for 2022.

“I try to lead by example every day for my boys, my husband, my co-workers, and volunteers I work with. I will be accountable and inspire my team to provide the best service in the Recorder’s office,” she said. “Hard work never hurt anyone. Iowans can pride themselves on a strong work ethic and I am one of them.”

Darland moved to the Quad Cities in 1979 and attended Pleasant Valley High School, then went on to the University of Iowa, where she studied Communications and Broadcast Film.

After graduation, her career began in broadcast television in Cedar Rapids, then spent several years in the advertising world. Darland left the for-profit sector to work for the Putnam Museum and Science Center and is currently the development director for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities.

Michele is married to retired Colonel Dan Darland and has two boys, Jack and Max, who run track for St. Ambrose, along with three grown step-children, Daniel, Nikki and Andrew.