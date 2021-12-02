Davenport’s Mockingbird on Main debuts new holiday musical, opening Dec. 9

The new holiday musical, “Deck the Halls” will run at Davenport’s Mockingbird on Main from Dec,. 9 to 18.

The new Mockingbird on Main theater, 320 N. Main St., Davenport, is premiering a new homegrown holiday musical, to open Thursday, Dec. 9.

When a snowstorm hits and the star-studded cast of a radio show can’t make it into the studio those who are now trapped inside the studio — the janitor, the writer, the assistant station manager and the young frazzled producer must take over and see that show does indeed go on.

“Deck the Halls” is a fast-paced, family-friendly holiday musical featuring such popular hits as “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night,” “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” a new version of “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and much more!

“The show is all fun and fluff and is the perfect getaway from the outside world,” Mockingbird co-founder Savannah Bay Strandin said in a theater release. Creator and co-owner Tristan Tapscott added, “We aren’t trying to reinvent any wheels or reimagine what theater can do; we just wanted to bring something fun and happy to the landscape.”

“Deck the Halls” stars Doug Kutzli (as Doc, the writer); Gary Talsky (as Elias, the janitor); T.J. Green (as Roy, the producer); and Kira Rangel (Loretta, the assistant station manager). The show was written by Tristan Tapscott (who also directs) and features arrangements by Douglas Kutzli (who most recently teamed up on Circa ‘21’s virtual movie musical, “Big Rock Candy Mountain”).

Sponsored by QuadCities.com, “Deck the Halls” will play the Mockingbird stage Dec. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and all tickets are $10, available at TheMockingbirdOnMain.com.