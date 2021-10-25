Davenport’s newest resale store paying it forward

There’s a new resale store coming to the Quad Cities that’s begun to pay it forward before it’s opening day.

Lucky Seven’s resale store, located in Davenport, plans to donate $1,500 worth of school supplies to schools in the Davenport community.

Earlier his year Lucky Seven’s received thousands of back to school materials. 97 percent of the supplies they received are unused restock materials from retail stores.

“We don’t want to save it, we would rather donate it because there’s definitely more school districts in the area that can use it, and it just isn’t necessary for us to make money off of something other people can benefit from,” co-owner Manda Rexx said.

Lucky Seven’s has already donated 350 masks to Filmore Elementary School.

The resale store’s official opening day is November 1st.