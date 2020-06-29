Davenport’s ‘Star Spangled Extravaganza’ postponed

UPDATE: Davenport’s “Star Spangled Extravaganza” fireworks display that was scheduled for July 3 to replace “Red, White and Boom” has been canceled “due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in recent days.”

A new date will be announced later.

EARLIER UPDATE: The City of Davenport announced “Davenport’s Star Spangled Extravaganza,” a riverfront fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day, scheduled for July 3.

After hearing from many in the community asking for a fireworks display after “Red, White & Boom” was canceled, the City Council decided to create their own event.

“Many members of the community expressed interest in celebrating the 4th of July. In conversation with City staff and Council, we decided to have a fireworks show on July 3,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said. “Please come and enjoy while social distancing.”

“Davenport’s Star Spangled Extravaganza” will be on July 3 at 9:30pm along the downtown Davenport riverfront.

“With everything going on this year with COVID-19 and all the cancellations, the 4th of July is something we still want to do,” said 5th Ward Alderman Matt Dohrmann, who was an early proponent of the display. “With social distancing and safe viewing practices, fireworks is something we could still have and enjoy.”

More details about the event will be released at a later date.