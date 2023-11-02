The Bettendorf Public Library welcomes musician David G Smith to their Brown Bag Lunch concert series on November 17 at 12 p.m. These concerts provide live music to listeners to enjoy during their lunch hour. The concert is free for all ages and there’s no prior registration. The concert takes place at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Attendees should bring a sack lunch to enjoy during the concert. The Brown Bag Lunch is supported by the Friends of the Bettendorf Library.

David G Smith is an acoustic solo performer whose music is a blend of folk, Americana, country and blues. His songs have been featured on TNT, Lifetime Network and Travel Channel.

For more information about the Brown Bag Lunch series and other Bettendorf Public Library events, click here. For more information on David G Smith, click here.