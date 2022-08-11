The Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series presents David G. Smith on Sunday, August 14 at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg.

David G. Smith is an internationally acclaimed songwriter whose music spans many genres. His songs have been featured in programing by the Travel Channel, Lifetime Network and TNT. His voice ranges from dirt-funk to intimate and his set includes elements of folk, Americana, country and blues music. His last appearance at the Songbag Concert Series was in 2019.

Sandburg Songbag performances take place in the barn at 313 E. Third Street in Galesburg. Shows starts at 2 p.m., with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $5 per person to help offset the cost of performances.

The 2022 Sandburg Songbag concert series is funded in part by the Mark and Celia Godsil Family Fund, a Donor Advised Fund of the Galesburg Community Foundation. The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which operates the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site.

Upcoming performances include:

September 11: Fiddling poet Ken Waldman

October 9: Folk, rock, oldies artists Dance Hall Doves

November 13: Multi-instrumentalist Charlie Hayes

Carl Sandburg collected and performed American folk songs and the concert series takes its name from Sandburg’s book, “The American Songbag,” which was published in 1927. The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site includes the birthplace of the famed poet and biographer. For more information on the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association, click here. To view a copy of “The American Songbag” online, click here.