Spring Forward Learning Center of Rock Island won an $80,000 grant from the Doris & Victor Day Foundation.

The Doris & Victor Day Foundation on Tuesday announced new grants totaling $701,000 in the current grant cycle.

Tyla Sherwin-Cole, foundation executive director, said the grants are going to nonprofit organizations in Scott and Rock Island counties, culminating a months-long review process.

The directors strive to bring to reality the goal of Doris and Victor Day to make the Quad Cities a “better place,” according to a Tuesday foundation release. Since its funding by a $10-million gift from the Doris Day Estate in 1987, the foundation has distributed $24.467 million in grants and currently has assets of $17.5 million.

Tyla Sherwin-Cole is executive director of the Day Foundation.

The largest grant in the latest round is $80,000 for the Spring Forward Learning Center’s “Increasing Out-of-School Time Programs as a Response Strategy.”

“Out-of-school time learning programs (after school and summer) have always been important for our students, but in the last couple of years, they have become essential,” Spring Forward executive director Dan McNeil said Tuesday by e-mail.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said about summer, “Quality summer learning and enrichment programs are key to recovering from the pandemic.”

“I believe we can say the same for after school,” McNeil said. “The Day Foundation grant will allow us to grow and continue to enhance out-of-school time programs, including a nationally recognized summer program, for more than 800 children in our community.”

For more information, check out Spring Forward’s summer report. Among other larger Day Foundation grants are:

$40,000 for the Quad Cities Open Network emergency assistance fund.

$30,000 for World Relief refugee health and wellness program.

$30,000 for Transition Mental Health Services tele-psych services.

$20,000 for the Iowa Abortion Access Fund.

