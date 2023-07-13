The Rock Island-based Doris & Victor Day Foundation is awarding $750,000 to 56 community-based nonprofit organizations, enabling them to expand essential services for vulnerable residents who struggle with basic needs.

These annual grants stem from a $10-million gift from the Doris Day estate in 1987 aimed at making the Quad Cities a better place, according to a foundation release Thursday.

“With these grants, we’re fortunate to have the opportunity to support the missions of so many dedicated local organizations to help expand essential services that are desperately needed right now,” said Tyla Sherwin-Cole, the foundation’s executive director. “The grants will allow local nonprofit organizations to expand a wide range of essential programs, ranging from emergency rent assistance and legal advocacy for eviction prevention to food pantries and meals for seniors.”

The grant recipients serve a diverse client base, including military families, older adults, and refugees.

The largest 2023 recipients are:

Spring Forward Learning Center, $80,000 for general operating support.

$80,000 for general operating support. Quad Cities Open Network , $50,000 for general operating support.

, $50,000 for general operating support. Iowa Abortion Access Fund, $30,000 for general operating support.

$30,000 for general operating support. Transitions Mental Health Services, $30,000 for program support.

$30,000 for program support. Quad City Botanical Center , $20,000 for core operating support.

, $20,000 for core operating support. Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences, $15,000 in scholarships for underrepresented students.

Doris and Victor Day knew that money was essential in bringing change and betterment to a community. They felt that the rewards of their life and work in the Quad Cities might best stay at home to create a better life for their friends and neighbors, the foundation release said.

Over the past 35 years, the Day Foundation has invested more than $25 million to support workforce development, food insecurity, environmental stewardship, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, among other causes.

Most of the Day Foundation giving is directed to diverse and underserved communities. For a full list of the new grant recipients, click HERE.